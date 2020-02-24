WTA Doha: Iga Swiatek vs Donna Vekic live stream, preview, prediction

Iga Swiatek vs Donna Vekic live stream

At the Australian Open this year, Iga Sventek defeated Donna Vekic. On February 24, tennis players will play among themselves again in Doha. Should I wait for a rematch from Donna? – read our forecast for the match.

Iga Sventek

The talented Polish tennis player Iga Sventek at the age of 18 takes 49th place in the WTA ranking. Managed to enter the top 50, thanks to the exit in the fourth round on the Australian Open. It was then that Sventek in the tournament bracket outplayed Vekic (7-5, 6-3).

The Polish tennis team clearly emphasizes not the number of tournaments, but the quality of performances. In addition to starting in Melbourne, Sventek played only three matches for the national team in the Federation Cup this season. All three games against not-so-famous rivals were successful for Igi.

Donna Vekic

The last appearance on the court at Donna Vekich was in St. Petersburg two weeks ago. She could then go one round, losing in the second match at the Alexandrova tournament (1-6, 5-7). The Croatian tennis player could not protect points in St. Petersburg and left the top 20 of the WTA rating. Donna is now in 23rd position.

She performed in Doha Vekic only two times in her career. I was able to win only one victory. Last season at the start she lost to Sevastova (3-6, 4-6).

Statistics

In the only personal meeting victory went to Sventek.

In 2020, Sventek lost only one match, scoring six victories.

Vekic won five out of nine games this season.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers, the chances of winning the upcoming match are evaluated almost on an equal line. We believe that closer to success will Swiatek . The Polish tennis player is able to play extremely reliably on the back line and will not concede in the power and strength of strikes to Donna Vekic. Thus, a Croatian woman may experience discomfort on the court, which often leads to a large number of unforced errors. Also on the side of Sventek and victory in a personal meeting this year.

