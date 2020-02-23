WTA Doha: Jelena Ostapenko vs Gilles Tykmann live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Jelena Ostapenko vs Gilles Tykmann live streaming free

Elena Ostapenko – Gilles Tykmann. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 23, 2020)

The finalist of the tournament in Doha in 2016 Elena Ostapenko on February 23 in the first round will play against the representative of Switzerland Tychmann. We propose in the forecast for the match to assess the chances of tennis players to win.

Elena Ostapenko

In the 2020 season, few tournaments are held by Elena Ostapenko . She has noticeably changed her calendar of performances in comparison with previous years.

Latvian tennis player was seen only at Australian Open and in St. Petersburg. She also played two matches for the national team in the Federation Cup, noting a victory over Kenin (6-3, 2-6, 6-2). In Melbourne, Elena performed quite well, noting a confident victory over Samsonova (6-1, 6-4) and losing Bencic (5-7, 5-7) in the fight. In St. Petersburg, she played after a flight from the United States and was clearly not ready for the match against Cornet (1-6, 2-6).

Now there was a pause in performances, in Doha Ostapenko has been performing quite well in recent years. For the previous three participation in the opening match, she lost only once.

Gilles Tyckmann

The representative of Switzerland, Gilles Tyckmann, most successfully performs on the ground. On the open hard tennis player has no great success.

This season, in the main draw of the WTA tournaments, Tychmann has only one victory over Ivanov, who is inferior in the class (6-4, 6-3).

In Doha, Taikmann went through two qualifying rounds, defeating Gasparyan (6-3, 6-4) and Tsepelova (7-5, 6-2).

Statistics

Ostapenko and Taikmann will play among themselves for the first time in their careers.

Ostapenko in 2020 out of five matches won two matches.

Tychmann’s career has a negative balance of victory-defeats on open hard +41 -44.

Forecast

Forecasting matches involving unstable Ostapenko is always difficult. Latvian tennis player showed herself well in Melbourne and in the matches of the national team. In its potential, Elena is superior to Tychmann. In Doha, it has already shown good results more than once. We expect that this time Ostapenko will be able to start with a victory at the tournament in the capital of Qatar.

