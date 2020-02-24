WTA Doha: Maria Sakkari vs Julia Goerges live streaming free

Maria Sakkari vs Julia Goerges live streaming free

Maria Sakkari – Julia Gerges. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 24, 2020)

At the tournament in Doha on February 24, Sakkari and Gerges will play among themselves. The German tennis player has an advantage in face-to-face meetings, defending points for last year’s quarterfinal. Should I wait for the victory of Julia? – learn from our forecast.

Maria Saccari

After a successful performance in St. Petersburg with an exit to the semifinals, Maria Sakkari last week unsuccessfully performed in Dubai. In the first match, the Greek tennis player lost to Arina Sobolenko (2-6, 6-4, 1-6).

Note that in the current season, Saqqari is not playing the best against attacking tennis players. Lost Osaka, Vekich, Kvitova, Rybakina, Sobolenko. It is obviously no coincidence that it is inconvenient to play against Sacches against Gerges in her career: she lost three times out of four personal meetings.

Julia Gerges

In the tournament in Doha, Julia Gerges has been feeling comfortable in recent years . For two years in a row she managed to reach the quarter-finals here.

After a successful starting match in qualifying against Georgie (6-2, 6-4), she lost to Sorana Kirsta (7-5, 4-6. 6-7) last week in Dubai.



Statistics

In four personal meetings, Gerges defeated three times.

In Doha, Gerges defends points for last year’s quarterfinals.

Saccari has never crossed the first round barrier in his career in Doha.

Forecast

Julia Gerges has a tangible advantage in personal meetings, successfully performs in Doha, motivated by the defense of last year’s points for the quarter-finals. Sakkari does not play very well in matches against attacking opponents by season. We think that closer to victory in this fight will be a German tennis player.

