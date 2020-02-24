WTA Doha: Sorana Cirstea vs Elena Rybakina live stream, preview, prediction

Sorana Cirstea vs Elena Rybakina live stream

Sorana Kirsta – Elena Rybakina. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 24, 2020)

At two previous WTA tournaments, Rybakina reached the finals. On February 24, a Kazakhstani tennis player will play against Kirsta in the first round of Doha. We offer a forecast for the fight.

Sorana Kirsta

A week earlier, in a tournament in Dubai, Sorana Kirsta overcame a very difficult qualification (Gasparyan, Gurges, Suarez-Navarro), but the Romanian tennis player did not have enough strength for the Romanian tennis player to play the first round of the net against Anette Contaveit (1-6, 3-6).

In Doha, Kirsta immediately starts from the first round of the main grid. The results in Dubai offer hope for possible success in Doha. An experienced tennis player, understands perfectly well that Rybakin needs to be seriously strained in terms of moving on the court, loading across the entire width of the court. According to the skills of the game, Kirsta is able to work reliably on the back line, play deeply and not allow Elena to carry out her powerful attacks.

Elena Rybakina

For the third week in a row, Elena Rybakina will play . It was close to the title in Dubai, but at the decisive tie-break she lost to Halep (6-3, 3-6, 6-7). Before that, there were five matches in St. Petersburg with a defeat in the final from Bertens (1-6, 3-6).

At a tournament in Dubai, Rybakina twice gave sets to her rivals, and two more games had tie-breaks. It was seen through the game that when the first serve did not go, Elena had difficulties.

Statistics

Tennis players did not play among themselves.

Kirsta in 2020 held nine matches, only twice left the court without a set.

Rybakina played ten matches from February 10 to 22, of which eight were victorious.

At tournaments in St. Petersburg and Dubai, out of eight winning matches, Rybakina gave sets to her rivals three times.

Forecast

It will not be easy for Elena Rybakina to play the third consecutive tournament against the backdrop of the defeat in Dubai. Rival experienced in the first round in Doha. Kirstya is able to play tactically competently, reliably on the back line. We think the chances that the Romanian tennis player will be able to take the set are seen quite well in the match. It is possible that we will see a sensation in the match.

Our forecast is the victory of Kirsta with a handicap (+1.5) in sets for a coefficient of 1.72 in BC Marathon.