WTA Doha, Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Belinda Bencic: live stream, preview, prediction

Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Belinda Bencic. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 27, 2020)

Tournament fate in 2020 brings Kuznetsova and Bencic for the second time. In St. Petersburg, the victory went to Belinda. February 27 in Doha, the Russian woman has a chance for revenge. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Svetlana Kuznetsova

On the way to the quarter finals in Doha, Svetlana Kuznetsova had only two matches. In the 1/8 finals Anisimova withdrew from the game.

Kuznetsova was pleased with her game in matches with Buikakchay (6-2, 6-2) and Sventek (6-2, 6-2). In the game with a talented Polish tennis player, the experience and pre-match analysis of all the weaknesses of the Polish tennis player affected. It was noticeable that Svetlana foresaw many directions of blows of the opponent, was one step ahead.

Sventek was clearly at a loss and simply did not know what to do on the court. It will be harder against Bencic, given Belinda’s experience, but she’s obviously now gained Kuznetsov’s playing form and will try to take her opponent out of her comfort zone.

Belinda Bencic

In the 2020 season, Belinda Bencic did not win more than two matches in the tournament bracket at any of the tournaments . Moreover, the defeats followed very unexpected. So, last week in Dubai, already in the first round, the Swiss tennis player in the game with Pavlyuchenkova defeated her opponent in the first set, and then the game went completely wrong (6-1, 1-6, 1-6).

The Swiss tennis player was close to defeat in the first round and in Doha. Only at a tie-break in the third set was she able to snatch victory from Kudermetova (6-4. 4-6, 7-6). In the second round, she more convincingly outplayed Putintseva (6-4, 6-3).

Statistics

In three fully played matches between the tennis players, Bencic won.

In the tournament bracket in Dubai in two matches, Kuznetsova gave only four games to her rivals.

Forecast

From the very start of the season, Belinda Bencic acts very unevenly, often loses the game thread during matches and allows her rivals to return. Experienced Svetlana Kuznetsova is able to take full advantage of such moments.

Two convincing victories in Doha instill a certain confidence that the Russian woman will be able to take revenge for the recent defeat in St. Petersburg. For a coefficient above 2.20, we offer a forecast for the underdog.

Our forecast is Kuznetsova’s victory for the coefficient 2.27 in the BC Marathon