WTA Doha: Zhang Shuai vs Carla Suarez-Navarro live streaming free

Zhang Shuai vs Carla Suarez-Navarro live streaming free

Zhang Shuai – Carla Suarez-Navarro. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 24, 2020)

In the first round match of the Doha tennis tournament on February 24, Zhang Shuai and Suarez-Navarro will play among themselves. The Spanish tennis player has won all three personal meetings. Is Karla ready for another victory? – read our forecast for the match.

Zhang Shuai

Last week in Dubai, Zhang Shuai held its first tournament after the Australian Open. It didn’t work out very well. In the second round of qualification, the Chinese tennis player lost to Bogdan (6-3, 4-6, 6-7). Note that in that game in the line of bookmakers, Zhang Shuai was the favorite of the match.

In Doha, Zhang Shuai played for the last time in 2018. In the first round then she lost to Makarova (5-7, 0-6).

Carla Suarez-Navarro

The experienced Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez-Navarro has only two career titles. One of them was won at a tournament in Doha in 2016. Last season, Carla had an exit in the second round.

A week earlier in Dubai, Suarez-Navarro was unable to overcome the qualifications in Dubai and did not defend rating points for last year’s quarterfinal. In the event of another failure, the tennis player risks losing many positions in the WTA ranking.

Statistics

Suarez-Navarro won in three personal meetings.

For three matches between the tennis players, only one set was taken by Zhang Shuai.

Suarez-Navarro defends in Doha points for last year’s second round.

Forecast

The current tournaments in Dubai and Doha are too important for Suarez Navarro . Last week, a little was not enough to overcome the qualifications in Dubai. Now in Doha, Carla is a convenient rival, who she won three times in her career. The Spaniard has nowhere to retreat. We offer a forecast with a high coefficient for the victory of the underdog.

Our forecast is the victory of Suarez-Navarro for a factor of 2.25 in BC Fonbet.