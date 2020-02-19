WTA Dubai: Anette Contaveit vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova live streaming free

Anette Contaveit vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova live streaming free

Anette Contaveit – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Forecast for the WTA Dubai match (February 19, 2020)

This season Pavlyuchenkova very confidently outplayed Contaveit in Adelaide. On February 19, tennis players will play among themselves again in the second round in Dubai. In the prediction for the match, we evaluate the chances of tennis players to win.

Anette Contaveit

At the tournament in Dubai, Anette Contaveit played only twice . Only one victory was on her account in 2018 in the game against Stosur (1-6, 6-2, 6-4).

In the first round, the Estonian tennis player very confidently coped with Kirstey (6-1, 6-3). Reliably played on the back line, tried to act aggressively, pierced deep under the back line. Will he be able to hold another match? This year, Anette was clearly not ready for confrontation with Anastasia in Adelaide (2-6, 4-6).

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Overcome a series of setbacks and downturns after the January tournaments Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova , which we wrote about in the forecast for her starting match. For the first time in a long time, overcame the first round barrier in Dubai.

In the match against Bencic, a set was needed for Anastasia to remember why she came to Dubai. Further, with each game, she added in reliability, again believed in herself and in her abilities (1-6, 6-1, 6-1).

Statistics

Contaveit leads in personal meetings 3-2.

In hard matches, Pavlyuchenkova has a 2-1 advantage.

In the 2020 season, Pavlyuchenkova has already defeated her current rival.

Forecast

A pause in speeches after Australian Open clearly benefited Pavlyuchenkova , judging by the match against Bencic. I did not lose the game form that we saw in her in Melbourne. Against Kontaveit, the Russian woman successfully played on hard, including, has a victory in the match in the match of the current season. We offer a forecast for the victory of the Russian tennis player.

