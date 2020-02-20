WTA Dubai: Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Plishkova live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Plishkova live streaming free

Elena Rybakina – Carolina Plishkova. Forecast for the WTA Dubai match (February 20, 2020)

At the tournament in Dubai, the first ticket to the semifinals on February 20 will be played by Plishkova and Rybakina. Is Carolina ready to confirm the status of the favorite in the match? – read our forecast.



Elena Rybakina

Against the backdrop of a successful performance in St. Petersburg with the finals, Elena Rybakina continued to win in Dubai.

In the first round, Kazakhstani tennis player outplayed Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin (6-7, 6-3, 6-3). In the game of the second round, it was already much easier for Rybakina to deal with Sinyakova (6-3, 6-3). In nine days, Elena played seven matches. Too serious test before confrontation with Plishkova.

Karolina Plishkova

Two previous seasons, Carolina Plishkova in Dubai has always lost at the quarter-finals. This year for the Czech tennis player will be another attempt to break the “tradition” in Dubai.

This year Plishkova started in Dubai right from the second round. Held a very convincing match against Mladenovic (6-1, 6-2). Successfully adapted, felt a court, rebound, serve. The power reserve is huge against the background of serious loads from the opponent.

Statistics

Plishkova and Rybakina will play among themselves for the first time.

This season, Plishkova has only one defeat in eight games.

Rybakina from February 10 to 19 held seven matches in which she won six victories.

Forecast

At the current segment of the season Elena Rybakina impresses with her game and results. However, it is noticeable that the Kazakhstani tennis player is unsuccessfully playing with experienced representatives of the top 10. And the greatest difficulties cause matches against powerful and attacking tennis players.

In Melbourne, Elena lost to Barty through (-7) handicap games. In St. Petersburg, there was a defeat from Bertens through (-8) handicap games. We expect that Plishkova will take advantage of the rival’s fatigue and gain a landslide victory.

Our forecast is Plishkova’s victory with the handicap (-2.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.68 in BC Betting League.