WTA Dubai: Simona Halep vs Arina Sobolenko live stream, prediction, betting tips

Simona Halep vs Arina Sobolenko live streaming free

Simona Halep – Arina Sobolenko. Forecast for the WTA Dubai match (February 20, 2020)

This season, Arina Sobolenko has already defeated Simona Halep. On February 20, tennis players will play each other again in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Dubai. Who will be stronger? – learn from our forecast.

Simona Halep

At the Australian Open, Simone Halep reached the semifinals, losing to Mugurus (6-7, 5-7). The tennis player after that did not play for the national team in the Federation Cup. For the first time, she entered the court only in Dubai.

The match against Ons Jaber turned out to be difficult for Halep (1-6, 6-2, 7-6). I did not immediately find my game, in the third set the opponent led 6-5, but did not file for the match. At the tie-break, Simone almost lost, although she led 6-3. The nervous game turned out. Often performed by Halep, one has to watch such starting matches, then during the tournament he adds.

Arina Sobolenko

Arina Sobolenko is doing very well in Dubai. Perhaps, the next return to the team of Dmitry Tursunov had an effect on something.

In the first round, the Belarusian tennis player in three sets outplayed Sakkari (6-2, 4-6, 6-1). In the second round game against Mertens, there was already no set left (6-4, 6-3). At the reception of the second serve, Eliza was completely defeated, who did not know how to serve and what to do, having made eight double mistakes. At the same time, Arina herself gave her serve three times.

Statistics

In three personal meetings, Halep won twice.

Sobolenko defeated Halep in 2020 at a tournament in Adelaide.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers Arina Sobolenko receives the status of a favorite. A serious impact on such quotes had a victory in a personal meeting this year and not the most confident game of Halep in the first round match in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Halep is able to add to the second match. Sobolenko does not differ in stability, which we have already observed more than once in the current season. We think that for a coefficient above 2.00 in this pair it is worth trying to play in the bet the victory of the Romanian tennis player.

Our forecast is the Halep victory for a coefficient of 2.15 in BC Marathon.