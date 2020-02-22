WTA Dubai: Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina live streaming free

Simona Halep – Elena Rybakina. Forecast for the WTA Dubai match (February 22, 2020)

In the match for the trophy of the prestigious tournament in Dubai, Simone Halep and Elena Rybakina will play among themselves on February 22. We propose in the forecast for the match to assess the chances of tennis players to succeed.

Simona Halep

The last time in Dubai, Simone Halep performed so successfully in 2015. Then the Romanian tennis player took the title. Last year, it was close to success this time of the year in Doha, but in the decisive match, Mertens lost (6-3, 4-6, 3-6).

In the first two matches in the tournament bracket, Halep won only in three sets against Jaber (1-6, 6-2, 7-6) and Sobolenko (3-6, 6-2, 6-2). Even before the game, Simone and Arina in the forecast for the match, we noted that she was able to add, play during the tournament Halep.

Halep approached the semifinal match with Brady fully armed and managed in one hour (6-2, 6-0). It is important that we managed to win quickly. Yet Simone tennis is very energy intensive. And another three-set protracted match before the final would be clearly superfluous.

Simon is playing his tennis now. Draws opponents into their networks, does not allow to attack regularly, plays across the entire width of the court. Obviously, I gained a good shape, I feel confident in the actions.

Elena Rybakina

With difficulty, but still Elena Rybakina reached her second final in two weeks. In the 2020 season, this will be the fourth final of the Kazakhstan tennis player.

Of the four matches played in the tournament, only the game with Sinyakova turned out to be easy for Elena (6-3, 6-3). In the semi-final against Martic (7-6, 7-6) in each of the sets she lost to Rybakina, but returned to the game. With all the merits of Elena, it’s worth making an amendment that Martic played quite straightforwardly, constantly “helping” Rybakina with her mistakes. It is not necessary to expect that the present Halep will be so wrong.

One cannot fail to note the obvious problems with Rybakina in the second pitch. Martich made breaks three times. In the quarterfinal, Plishkova had nine break points, realized only one.

Statistics

Tennis players played once, during the first set Halep starred.

Rybakina spent nine matches in the last two gaming weeks.

This season, of the three finals, Rybakina won only one.

Forecast

In the semifinal match against the decently loaded Brady, the Romanian tennis player fully demonstrated that she can play tactically competently, exhaust the opponent, play very diverse, thanks to her rich technical arsenal. Undoubtedly, Halep and Elena Rybakina will try to make them feel not too comfortable, to invent something, to take risks.

In the line of bookmakers there is a slight movement of the odds to Simone Halep. We believe that the Romanian tennis player is able to justify the status of the favorite. First of all, its advantage can affect tactically, in a game with numerous protracted rallies. Elena’s fatigue factor also cannot be discounted.

Our forecast is the Halep victory with the handicap of the (-2) game for a coefficient of 1.63 in BC Betting League .