WTA Dubai: Simona Halep vs Jennifer Brady live stream, preview, betting tips

Simona Halep vs Jennifer Brady live stream

Simone Halep – Jennifer Brady. Forecast for the WTA Dubai match (February 21, 2020)

The second ticket to the final of the tournament in Dubai will be played on February 21, Halep and Brady. Twice in her career, Simone defeated an American tennis player. Should we expect another Romanian success? – we learn from the forecast for the match.

Simone Halep

Not the best game was demonstrated by Simone Halep in the first duel in Dubai against the Ons Jaber. I was able to snatch victory only at a tie-break in the decisive game, although I led with a break in the end (1-6, 6-2, 7-6).

In our forecast, we expected a quarterfinal match against Sobolenko, which the Romanian tennis player will be able to add. True, only from the second set (3-6, 6-2, 6-2). I waited, waited until the Belarusian tennis player began to make mistakes. She was able to drag Arina into protracted rallies, showed her character, excellent physical shape, got crazy balls, coped at the reception. Arina gradually could not stand such a game.

The tournament grid in Dubai is so evolving for Halep that in the third game you will have to confront the attacking opponent. Obviously, it is not easy for Simone to play against such rivals, but he manages to act tactically competently.

Jennifer brady

Jennifer Brady is rapidly progressing . Starting next week, the tennis player will return to the top 50 again.

In Dubai, Brady has been playing for six days in a row. After three victorious matches in the qualification, the American tennis player went to the main draw Svitolina (6-2, 6-1), Vondroushov (4-6, 6-4, 6-1) and Mugurusu (6-7, 6-3, 6- 4). In the last two matches, she was able to return to the game after the last lost starting games.

Nine break points played in the match against Mugurus, ten – in the game with Vondroushova. Undoubtedly, such self-confidence, the ability to pack up and tune in to a single rally impresses. However, this cannot continue all the time. Moreover, in rivals, Halep is an excellent receptionist.



Statistics

In two personal meetings, Halep won.

The last personal meeting between the tennis players took place this season at the Australian Open (7-6, 6-1 in favor of Halep).

In Dubai, Brady had six matches.

In the last two matches in Dubai, Brady gave sets to rivals.

Forecast

Exactly a month ago, tennis players played among themselves in the first round of the Australian Open. Then Brady had excellent chances to take the first set, but Simone gradually played out and won (7-6, 6-1).

Now, fundamentally nothing has changed. Tactically, Halep acts more competently on the court. Two matches in Dubai allowed the Romanian to get in good shape. Brady has serious loads in Dubai. With Halep you will have to play a lot in long draws. It will be clearly not easy for Jennifer to pass another strength test.

In Melbourne, bookmakers offered much smaller quotes for the victory of Halep. Now the line looks promising in terms of betting on winning a favorite without using negative odds. Nevertheless, in two previous matches at the tournament, the Romanian gave sets to rivals.

Our forecast is the Halep victory for a coefficient of 1.51 in BC 1xBet .