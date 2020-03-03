WTA Lyon: Ana Bogdan v Tereza Martincova, live stream, preview, prediction

In the first round match of the tournament in Lyon on March 3, Bogdan and Martintsova will determine the second round participant. We propose to consider the chances of tennis players to win in the forecast for the match.

Ana Bogdan

After flying out of the top 100 of the WTA rating, Ana Bogdan has been actively involved in preparing for the new season since December 2019. Recall, then the Romanian tennis player took the title at the ITF in Dubai and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in the Limoges Hall.

In 2020, Bogdan had to play the WTA tournament qualifications. Despite a good game and serious motivation, the Romanian could not get into the main draw in three tournaments. However, she was remembered for her matches for the national team in the Federation Cup against Russian tennis players. She outplayed Kudermetova (6-3, 6-7, 6-1) and lost to Alexandrova (5-7, 6-3, 5-7) in the fight. Those matches were held in Romania in the hall.

In Lyon, Bogdan got the right to play immediately in the main draw. A great chance for an experienced tennis player to prove herself and score rating points. Moreover, the rival in the first round is comfortable, Ana defeated Martintsova three times in her career.

Teresa Martincova

At 25, Teresa Martintsova was unable to break into the top 100 of the WTA ranking, although she was close to that. Her best achievement is 114th place.

Like Bogdan, the Czech tennis player played for the most part qualifying matches this season. Only at the tournament in Doha was Martintsova able to qualify and go into the second round of the main net by replaying the unstable Doi (6-2, 3-6, 6-2).

Statistics

In three personal meetings, Bogdan won (one victory was at the removal of the opponent).

In the 2020 season, Bogdan will play the first match in the main draw of the WTA tournament.

Martintsova in 2020 won seven out of eleven matches.

Forecast

Romanian tennis player, despite not the most outstanding results of the season, the game looks good, is in the tone of the game. Even last season, Bogdan successfully played in halls in France. The rival for Bogdan in the person of Martintsova is familiar and comfortable. We expect that it is the Romanian tennis player who will pass into the second round in Lyon.

