WTA Lyon: Anna-Lena Friedsam v Anastasiya Komardina, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

WTA Lyon: Anna-Lena Friedsam v Anastasiya Komardina

Anna-Lena Friedsam v Anastasiya Komardina. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 2, 2020)

In the match of the first round of the tournament in the Lyon hall on March 2, Fridzman and Komardina will determine the winner. For the first time this season, a Russian woman will play in the main draw of the WTA tournament. Who will win the game? – learn from our forecast.

Anna-Lena Friedsam

After an unsuccessful performance at the Australian Open with a defeat at the start of the qualification, Anna-Lena Friesman actively played in European halls at ITF tournaments. I was able to win three victories in five matches. Got game practice before starting at a more prestigious tournament in Lyon.

An experienced German tennis player preaches an attacking style of play, a decent emphasis is on the first serve. On fast coatings, Friesman feels great. Of the total seven titles in her career at ITF tournaments, three were won in the halls, and one was on the grass.

Anastasiya Komardina

Unlike her more successful compatriots, Anastasia Komardina at 22 years old did not rise above the 172nd position in the WTA ranking. For the most part, the Russian woman performs with varying success in ITF tournaments.

For the first time this season, Komardina was able to get into the main draw of the WTA tournament. It is hard to expect a positive outcome from Anastasia in the game against an experienced opponent. Even at less prestigious tournaments this season, the Russian woman did not differ in stability.

Statistics

Between themselves Friesman and Komardina did not play.

Friesman in her career spent 119 matches in the halls, in which she won 83 victories.

This year, Komardina played six matches in the halls, three of which were victorious.

Forecast

Anna-Lena Friedsam, on her way to the start in Lyon, received a game practice at less prestigious tournaments. The German tennis player has extensive experience in the halls. Komardina is not a reliable game on its pitch. Against Freedsman will have to be constantly under serious pressure and pressure. We expect that the German tennis player will confirm the status of the favorite in this match.

