WTA Lyon: Caroline Garcia v Alison Van Uytvanck live streaming free

Caroline Garcia v Alison Van Uytvanck. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 6, 2020)

In one of the quarter-final matches of the tournament in Lyon on March 6, Caroline Garcia and Alison van Uytvank will meet. Equal chances for a victory among tennis players, according to bookmakers. What will be the forecast for the match?

Caroline Garcia

Carried out at a home tournament in Lyon Carolyn Garcia . For the first time this season she managed to win two victories in one tournament at once. Interestingly, Caroline has to play on the tournament bracket only against the representatives of Belgium.

In the first round game, the French tennis player snatched out a victory against Minnen (6-4, 1-6, 7-6) on a tie-break in the decisive set. In the second round, Bonaventure was already much more convincing (7-5, 6-2). Reliably played Caroline on her serve (of the four break points, the opponent realized only one). Isalin was constantly “running out” at the reception, taking the opponent’s pitch four times.

Alison Van Uytvanck

An ambiguous impression of his game in Lyon leaves Alison van Uytvank . After a devastating victory over Cava in the first round (6-1, 6-3), an obscure game followed with a huge number of unforced errors against Tomova (3-6, 6-4, 7-6).

For two with Tomova, in the second round match, Van Uytvank was served 17 times. In the third set, from the account 4-1, the Belgian tennis player allowed Tomova to return to the game, and brought the girls to a tie-break. With such an uncertain game on his pitch, it will be very difficult for Alison to confront Garcia who has gained a good shape.

Statistics

In a personal meeting in 2019, Garcia won.

In the second round match, Van Uytvank gave her serve nine times.

Garcia in the second round match won 80% of points in the first serve and 50% in the second.

Forecast

The odds on the winner of the match in the line of bookmakers are absolutely equal. We expect Garcia to have a better chance of reaching the semifinals. Last year, the French tennis player in a personal meeting beat Van Uytvank (7-6, 4-6, 6-2). She was able to add to the reliability of the game on her pitch during the tournament in Lyon Garcia. We offer a forecast for the victory of the local tennis player.

Our forecast is the victory of Garcia for a coefficient of 1.94 in BC Fonbet.