WTA Lyon: Carolyn Garcia v Ysaline Bonaventure live stream, preview, prediction

Carolyn Garcia v Ysaline Bonaventure. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 4, 2020)

For the right to play in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Lyon on March 4, Caroline Garcia and Isalin Bonaventure will compete. We propose to evaluate the prospects of the underdog in the forecast for the match.

Carolyn Garcia

At a home tournament in Lyon, Caroline Garcia managed to break off a series of three defeats this season.

The victory over Minnen was not easy for the French tennis player (6-4, 1-6, 7-6). In the second set, Garcia suffered a serious decline. In the third installment, the opponent went with a break, but did not bring the matter to victory. It is obviously too early to say that Garcia overcame a protracted recession in the game.

Ysaline Bonaventure

Belgian tennis player Isalin Bonaventure feels great on the fast pavement in the halls. This season, she already has a victory in France at the ITF tournament.

In the opening match in Lyon against Marta Kostyuk, Isalin was not at all afraid of the aggressive play of the Ukrainian tennis player. Acted much more reliably, without the need did not risk. As a result, she won a well-deserved victory in two sets (6-4, 6-4).

Statistics

Garcia and Bonaventure did not play among themselves.

This season in the halls of Bonaventure held six matches in which she never lost.

Garcia won three victories in 2020, in each winning match he gave sets to rivals.

Forecast

In the starting game of Garcia against Minnen in the bookmakers, Garcia’s victory was estimated by a coefficient above 1.80. Against Bonaventure, we already see quotes in the line just above 2.60.

Meanwhile, Garcia did not demonstrate a stable and reliable game in the first round. Bonaventure at least performs in the halls no worse than her compatriot Minnen. We offer an underdog forecast for the current line.

Our forecast is the victory of the Bonaventure with the handicap (+3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.74 in BC Marathon.