WTA Lyon: Daria Kasatkina v Anna-Lena Friedsam Live Stream

Daria Kasatkina v Anna-Lena Friedsam. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 7, 2020)

Since 2018, Daria Kasatkina has not reached the semifinals of the WTA tournaments. On March 7, a Russian woman in Lyon will fight for the finals with Friesman. We propose in the forecast to evaluate the chances of tennis players to win.

Daria Kasatkina

Pleases with her success in Lyon Daria Kasatkina . From match to match, the Russian woman more and more resembles herself of the sample of 2018, when she took her last title in Moscow at the Kremlin Cup.

After the starting victories over Parmentier (6-2, 5-7, 6-4) and Bara (6-3, 6-2), Kamil Georgi was expecting Kasatkina in the quarterfinals. In the forecast for that game, we expected that by the manner of the game it would not be too convenient to play Daria. However, she dealt with the Italian, giving only one set (6-2, 4-6, 6-2).

In the game against Georgi Daria, much less opponents made unforced errors, pleased with the high performance in the game on their pitch, taking 67% of the points.

Anna-Lena Friedsam

The most successful tournament of the current season is hosted by Anna-Lena Friesman . The German tennis player before the start in Lyon played two ITF in the halls, got a game practice.

In Lyon, in the first two rounds without given sets, Friesman dealt with Komardina (6-2, 6-2) and Mladenovic (6-3, 6-3). In the quarterfinals, the German tennis player was able to turn the tide of the unfortunate match with Kuzmova and won in three sets (3-6, 7-6, 6-2).

Friesman stands out in his first serve. With Kuzmova won 72% of the points. True, on the second serve, not everything worked out for the tennis player (only 40% of the points scored).

Statistics

In two personal meetings in 2016, Kasatkina won.

Kasatkina for the first time since 2018 reached the semifinal of the WTA tournament

Friesman won three consecutive matches in one tournament for the first time this season.

Forecast

At the tournament in Lyon, Daria Kasatkina regained her former confidence, playing her usual tennis with a lot of long draws, with a reliable reception. It will not be easy to keep Freedsam in such a game. Nevertheless, the tennis player is not playing very steadily on the back line.

On the side of Kasatkina advantage in personal meetings. I managed to win my opponent on open hard and on the ground. Bookmakers in their quotes prefer the Russian woman, with which we completely agree.

Our forecast is the victory of Kasatkina for a coefficient of 1.57 in BC 1xBet .