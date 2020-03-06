WTA Lyon: Daria Kasatkina vs Camila Giorgi live stream

Daria Kasatkina vs Camila Giorgi. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 6, 2020)

The last time at the WTA tournaments, Kasatkina reached the quarter-finals in September 2019. In Lyon on March 6, the Russian woman will fight against Georgie for the right to play in the semifinals. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Daria Kasatkina

The tournament in Lyon is developing successfully for Daria Kasatkina . For the first time in a long time she was able to reach the quarter-finals, plays with a decent mood, a lot of things work out on the court. True, it is worth making an amendment that the level of rivals in the person of Parmentier and Bara was far from the most serious.

However, in the game against Parmentier, who plays in a rather aggressive manner, Daria had problems (6-2, 5-7, 6-4). Ahead of the game with Camila Georgie, who acts in a super-aggressive manner, does not allow herself to be drawn into prolonged rallies. Will such a test stand Daria?

Camila Giorgi

Italian tennis player Camila Georgie has in his account this season the third round of the Australian Open, plays regularly, is in the tone of the game. This is exactly what Camila needs, given her manner of playing.

According to the tournament bracket in Lyon in the first round, the Italian went to Lapko who was far from optimal as a rival. The victory in two sets (6-3, 6-4) allowed Georgie to catch his game, to feel the court in Lyon. Already in the second round, Camila dealt with Kornet, who was in good shape (4-6, 7-6, 6-2). She was able to turn the tide of the fight, in the third set she could not be stopped.

Between themselves Kasatkina and Georgie did not play.

Both tennis players on the way to the quarterfinals gave one set to rivals.

Forecast

Daria Kasatkina is not easy to play on fast surfaces against rivals, preaching powerful tennis, playing the attack. Georgie is one of those tennis players. At the reception, Camila will try to immediately knock out the Russian woman, given not the strongest serve. By the third match in the tournament, Georgie had already gained a tonus of play, nailed to the court. We believe that the Italian tennis player is more likely to reach the semifinals.

Our forecast is Giorgi’s victory for a coefficient of 1.80 in BC Fonbet.