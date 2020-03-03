WTA Lyon: Daria Kasatkina vs Pauline Parmentier, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

At the tournament in Lyon on March 3, Daria Kasatkina will start the match against local tennis player Pauline Parmentier. In the forecast for the game, we assess the prospects of the Russian woman to enter the second round.

Daria Kasatkina

Against the backdrop of last year’s completely failed season performed by Kasatkina, the current six wins and six defeats in two months can be considered a successful result.

The 73rd position in the WTA rating does not allow Daria to immediately get into the main grid of prestigious tournaments. We have to overcome the qualifications. In the main draw, despite a great desire and struggle, Kasatkina in two months was able to win only one victory in Auckland over Carla Suarez-Navarro (6-3, 3-6, 6-2).

Pauline Parmentier

France’s 34-year-old Pauline Parmentier unsuccessfully started the 2020 season. Only one victory on the account of the tennis player in five matches played.

The upcoming start at the Lyon home tournament for Parmentier is a chance to show off at least something. Indeed, according to their experience and skills in the game, it is not so bad in the Parmentier halls. In the career of Pauline, there is the title of the hall tournament in Quebec in 2028. In the manner of the game, the tennis player tries to act quickly, not to delay the draws, which is important for playing in the halls.

Statistics

In a single personal meeting, the victory went to Kasatkina.

Parmentier in the 2020 season won only one match.

Of the 12 games played, Kasatkina won six times in 2020.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers, Daria Kasatkina acts as a pronounced favorite. Indeed, the Russian woman more successfully spent the first two months on the tour, has a rich technical arsenal. However, there is no stability in Daria’s game. On fast coverage in Lyon, Parmentier is able not to lose large and keep a positive head start.

Our forecast is the victory of Parmentier with the handicap (+6.5) of games for a coefficient of 1.54 in BC Parimatch.