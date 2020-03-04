WTA Lyon: Mandy Minella v Osian Dodin, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Osian Dodin after the title last week in Macon will start in the first round of Lyon March 4 game against Mandy Minella. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Mandy Minella

Mandy Minella, 34, spokeswoman for Luxembourg, does not shine in recent seasons. Obviously, the career of a tennis player goes to sunset.

In 2020, Minella held only five fights, in which she won only two victories. Even at ITF tournaments, Mandy is unable to show any result. Last week, in Macon, she lost in the first match to a little-known tennis player, whose victory was higher than 3.00.

Osian Dodin

An excellent start to the 2020 season is given by French tennis player Osian Dodin . Traditionally, she shows her best results in the halls.

This year, the Australian Open was only recognized in the open qualifier, losing to Flink in the first match (6-7, 3-6). Further, Dodin performed only in the halls. Celebrated the quarter-finals of the WTA tournament in St. Petersburg. Last week, she took the ITF trophy in the French Macon Hall.

Statistics

In a single personal meeting, Dodin defeated

This season in the halls Dodin has won ten matches out of twelve.

Minella in the 2020 season held five matches in which she won two victories.

Forecast

Back in 2016, when Minella was in much better shape, Dodin confidently outplayed her in two sets on the ground (6-2, 6-4). Now the French tennis player is much more confident in the hall able to replay Minella, who is in bad shape. It’s hard to find any arguments in favor of Mandy. We offer a forecast for the victory of the favorite with a negative handicap for games.

