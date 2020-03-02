WTA Lyon: Marta Kostyuk v Ysalin Bonaventure, live stream, preview, prediction

17-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk won seven matches in a row. On March 2, in the first round in Lyon, Kostyuk will play against Bonaventure. Will Martha’s winning streak last? – read in our forecast.

Marta Kostyuk

The talented 17-year-old representative of Ukraine Marta Kostyuk in January in Australia could not win a single match in the main draw of the WTA tournaments. In February, she moved to Egypt, where she won the ITF tournament title, received good practice, gained her form and is now trying her hand at more prestigious competitions in Lyon.

Marta passed two qualification rounds in Lyon. Both fights went according to the same scenario: a confident first set, losing the second installment and defeat in the decisive set. So the victory was gained over Di Giuseppe (6-1, 4-6, 6-1) and Lu Jia-Ching (6-1, 3-6, 6-1). Stability is hard to expect from a young tennis player.

Ysalin Bonaventure

The Belgian tennis player Isalin Bonaventure at the age of 25 has never been able to enter the top 100, although she has always been on the outskirts of recent years.

Bonvanture achieved the greatest success at tournaments in the halls. Already in the current season, Isalin was awarded the title at the ITF in France. A tennis player should not have problems with adaptation in the Lyon hall, because she regularly plays in such tournaments and in this form of coverage. In the power of the blows, the aggressive manner of the game, Isalin is not inferior to Martha. However, the Belgian tennis player has much more experience.

Forecast

Martha Kostyuk’s winning streak seriously affected the odds of bookmakers in the upcoming match. It is the Ukrainian tennis player who is playing as a favorite. Martha lacks stability, which was noticeable in her two qualifying matches. It was on fast coatings that Bonaventure achieved the greatest success. We propose to go from the representative of Belgium according to the coefficients in the selection of bets on the match.

Our forecast is the victory of Bonaventure for a coefficient of 2.28 in Betsiti BC