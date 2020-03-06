WTA Lyon: Sofia Kenin v Osian Dodin live stream

Sofia Kenin v Osian Dodin. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 6, 2020)

After a difficult victory in the second round in Lyon, Sofia Kenin will play in the quarter final against Osian Dodin on March 6. We propose a prediction for the match with the winner of the Australian Open 2020.

Sofia Kenin

For the first time since the Australian Open title, Sofia Kenin was able to win two matches in a row. We cannot say that the victories of the American tennis player in Lyon are certain.

In the first round match in two sets, she dealt with Vitaly Dyachenko (6-4, 6-3). Following with great difficulty, beat the Romanian tennis player Christian (6-7, 7-5, 6-4). In the second set, Christian led a break, had a setball on her serve, but could not finish the match in her favor.

Osian Dodin

Only one match at a tournament in Lyon was played by Osian Dodin . She reached the quarter-finals without a game, as an opponent had withdrawn from the tournament before the match.

In the first match against Minella, the French tennis player won in two sets (6-4, 6-4). The key to success was largely the game on its pitch, than Dodin in the halls traditionally stands out from the best. She completed 15 aces, never gave up her pitch.

Statistics

Kenin and Dodin did not play among themselves.

In the halls this season, Dodin won eleven matches, lost only twice.

Kenin, after the Australian Open title, won three out of six matches.

Forecast

In our predictions for matches involving Kenin in Lyon, we have repeatedly noted that there is a reassessment of Sofia’s current capabilities in the line of bookmakers. In the game with Christian, she was close to defeat. A difficult test is now ahead for Kenin.

Dodin makes a clear emphasis in the game on the pitch. It is not easy to take a French tennis player in the halls. The supply of strength is still huge, given that I did not play the second round match. We offer a bet on a home underdog with a high ratio.

Our forecast is the victory of Dodin for a coefficient of 2.85 in BC Fonbet.