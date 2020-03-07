WTA Lyon: Sofia Kenin vs Alison Van Uytvanck live streaming free

Sofia Kenin vs Alison Van Uytvanck. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 7, 2020)

The second ticket to the final of the tournament in Lyon on March 7 will be played by Sofia Kenin and Alison van Uytvank. Belgian tennis player leads in personal meetings. Will it help her in the semifinals? – learn from our forecast.

Sofia Kenin

Three difficult match held in Lyon Sofia Kenin and failed to reach the semifinals in Lyon.

In the last two matches in the tournament bracket against Christian (6-7, 7-5, 6-4) and Dodin (6-1, 6-7, 6-2), she lost the thread of the game, but overcame problems during the matches and won.

Ahead of the confrontation with not the most convenient for themselves Alison van Uytvank. Only in 2018 on the grass in Mallorca for the first time in a difficult match Sofia was able to beat the representative of Belgium (2-6, 6-4. 6-4). Before that match, twice lost on hard and on the ground. In the Hindu industry, Van Uytwank has much more gaming practice and experience.

Alison Van Uytvanck

In Lyon, Alison van Uytvank defends points for last year’s title in Budapest. Recall that this year the tournament changed its registration.

The matches performed by Van Uytvank during the tournament are mixed. After the defeat of Cava in the first round (6-1, 6-3), an uncertain game followed and a tortured victory over Tomova (3-6, 6-4, 7-6).

In the quarterfinal match against Carolyn Garcia, we again saw a confident, reliable Van Uttvank playing on his pitch (6-2, 6-2). Obviously, the tennis player has no problems with motivation and attitude. To the hall and the cover was already well shot.

Statistics

In personal meetings, Van Uytvanck leads 2-1.

Kenin won Australian matches for the first time since Australian Open at once.

Van Uytvank on career in halls has statistics of victories-defeats +118 -47.

Forecast

In any of her matches during the tournament in Lyon, Sofia Kenin did not play at one stable high level of the game. Rivals could not take advantage of the recessions of the American. In the semifinals, Sofia expects not the most convenient opponent, who has a great and successful experience in playing in the halls of Alison van Uytvanck .

In accordance with the odds for the match, Kenin is the favorite. We expect that the Belgian tennis player is able to impose a fight in the gym and will have a chance of winning.

Our forecast is the victory of Alison van Uytvanck for a coefficient of 2.28 in BC Winline .