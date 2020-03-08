WTA Lyon: Sofia Kenin Vs Anna-Lena Friedsam Live Stream

Sofia Kenin Vs Anna-Lena Friedsam. Prediction for the match WTA Lyon (March 8, 2020)

In the decisive match at the tennis tournament in Lyon on March 8, Kenin and Friesman will determine the winner. In the prediction for the match, we offer to evaluate the chances of tennis players to win.

Sofia Kenin

Despite not the most successful performances on the tour after the Australian Open title, Sofia Kenin was able to interrupt her defeats and reach the final in Lyon.

Only in the first round match with Dyachenko, the American tennis player was able to win in two sets (6-4, 6-3). Subsequently, three matches in the tournament bracket had Sofia to play three sets. Overcome Christian resistance in the second round (6-7, 7-5, 6-4). She came up with problems in the second installment of the quarterfinal with Dodin, but won (6-1, 6-7, 6-2).

The semi-final against Van Uytvank turned out to be largely “male” (7-6, 6-7, 7-6). Infrequently in women’s tennis you can see three tie-breaks. Tennis players just gave their pitch three times. At the key moments of the decisive tie-break, Sofia played more reliably, did not allow herself to make unforced errors.

Anna-Lena Friedsam

Suddenly, in Lyon, German tennis player Anna-Lena Friesman reached the final. Even before the start of this tournament, Freedsman at two ITF competitions in the halls could not go beyond the quarter-finals.

At the current tournament, the representative of Germany in the first two matches against Komardina and Mladenovic managed in two sets. The last two matches turned out to be three-set. In the quarter-finals, Kuzmova managed to outplay (3-6, 7-6, 6-2), in the semi-finals, as the underdog of the bookmakers, Friesman coped with Kasatkina (6-3, 3-6, 6-2).

The most successful tournament of the season is held by Freedsman. On the account of the tennis player there is one WTA tournament title. However, this was back in 2014.

Statistics

Between themselves, Kenin and Friesman did not play.

In Lyon, on the way to the final, Kenin won in only one game with a score of 2-0 in sets.

In the last two matches, Fredsman on the tournament grid gave sets to rivals.

Forecast

Both tennis players reached the finals of the tournament with some problems. Both are able to work reliably on their pitch. At the same time, Kenin’s technical arsenal is more diverse. Sophia can play tightly and deeply at the reception, which will not be too convenient for Friesman.

In the second set of the semifinal against Kasatkina, when Daria caught her game, the German tennis player had problems. Kenin can play in this vein, only punch harder and more powerful. This is exactly what the Russian woman did not have to win. We offer a forecast for the victory of the favorite of the match with a negative handicap for games.

Our forecast is the victory of Kenin with the handicap (-3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.57 in the BC 1x Bet .