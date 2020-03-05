WTA Lyon: Sophia Kenin vs Jacqueline Christian live streaming free

Sophia Kenin vs Jacqueline Christian live streaming free

Sophia Kenin – Jacqueline Christian. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 5, 2020)

Sofia Kenin successfully started at the tournament in Lyon and on March 5 in the second round game against Christian will try to continue the tournament path. We offer a forecast for the match with the fifth racket of the world.

Sofia Kenin

Sophia Kenin interrupted her series of defeats in Lyon . In the first round match, Australian Open winner outplayed Russian Dyachenko in two sets (6-4, 6-3).

The starting match was not too simple for Sofia. Opponent fought, but made too many mistakes. For Kenin herself, it was important to win. She was able to overcome a certain psychological barrier.

Jacqueline Christian

The representative of Romania, Jacqueline Christian, conducts a successful segment of the season. At the tournaments in the halls, the tennis player managed to play 15 matches, in which she won 13 victories. However, all of Christian’s successes are related to his ITF appearances.

In Lyon, Jacqueline has already held three matches taking into account qualifications. The rivals were not the most famous, in each game Christian acted as a favorite of bookmakers. In the first round of the main bracket, the tennis player confidently outplayed Hon (6-2, 6-0).



Statistics

Between themselves, Kenin and Christian did not play.

Kenin won eleven out of 16 fights in 2020.

Christian in the last three matches defeated rivals with a score of 6-0 in one of the sets.

Forecast

For one victorious match played by Kenin, it’s too early to say that the American completely got rid of all her problems. We also remember that in front of major tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. Here and now Christian has reached the peak of her form and is ready to impose the struggle on a more eminent rival. We offer a forecast for the positive odds of the underdog.

Our forecast is the victory of Christian with a handicap (+6) of games for a coefficient of 1.52 in BC Parimatch.