WTA Monterrey: Anastasia Potapova vs Johanna Conta live stream preview

Anastasia Potapova vs Johanna Conta. Forecast for the WTA Monterrey match (March 6, 2020)

At the Monterrey tournament, Potapova barely made it to the quarterfinals. On March 6, a Russian woman will play against Johanna Comte. We offer a forecast for the winner of the match.

Anastasia Potapova

With adventures, Anastasia Potapova reached the quarterfinals in Monterrey . The tournament grid was not the hardest for Anastasia. Nevertheless, already in the first match against the Gatto-Monticone, the Russians had serious difficulties (6-4, 4-6, 6-1).

In the second round game against Zidanszek, everything went towards the victory of the Slovenian tennis player. The first set was confidently won, three matchballs in the second installment, when Anastasia was able to escape from the account 0:40. Russian woman snatched victory (1-6, 7-6, 6-1). There is no need to talk about any stability in the game. Still a lot of mistakes (8 double mistakes), unconvincing plays on his pitch (8 times gave his pitch).

Johanna Conta

Confidently moving on the tournament grid in Monterrey, Johanna Comte . After the opening victory over the Kleisters (6-3, 7-5), Victoria over Tatyana Maria (7-6, 6-3) followed.

After all her failures in the first two months of 2020, Johanna clearly found her game. For two matches, she never gave up her pitch. In the game against Mary, she could have won more confidently, but the implementation of break points failed.

Statistics

Potapov and Comte did not play among themselves.

For two matches in Monterrey, Potapova made 19 double mistakes.

Comte in two starting fights has never given her feed to rivals.

Forecast

Many questions arise about the quality of the game by Anastasia Potapova. Tennis player miraculously reached the quarter finals. Ahead of the game against the stable at his serve, Conty , who is in Monterrey demonstrates his best tennis this season, plays stably at his serve. We offer a forecast for the victory of the representative of the UK.

