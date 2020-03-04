WTA Monterrey: Anna Schmiedlova vs Marie Buzkova, live stream, preview, prediction

At a tournament in Monterrey in one of the matches of the second round on March 5 Shmidlova and Buzkova will play among themselves. In the line of bookmakers, Marie is in the role of a small favorite. What will be the expert’s forecast for the match?

Anna Schmiedlova

Currently, the representative of Slovakia Anna Karolina Shmidlova takes only 199th place in the WTA ranking. The season of 2019 turned out to be unsuccessful. It is clear that since the start of 2020, the tennis player is trying to regain her lost position. After all, there was a time when Shmidlova entered the top 30. In its potential, it is not inferior to Buzkova.

In Monterrey, the tennis player went through two rounds of qualification, and in the first round of the main net, she defeated the experienced Venus Williams (4-6, 6-3, 6-2). Such a victory should add self-confidence to Shmidlova.

Marie Buzkova

The start of the season for Marie Buzkova is not easy . Only in Monterrey, the tennis player was able to win her first victory in 2020 in the main draw of the WTA tournaments. The rival was far from the most formidable among Buzkova in the person of Kutsova (6-4, 6-2).

Before starting in Monterrey last week in Acapulco, Buzkova lost to Tatyana Maria in the first round (4-6, 6-1, 2-6). Buzkova has no stability in the game and results this year.

Statistics

Tennis players before the match in Monterrey did not play among themselves.

Shmidlova, taking into account the qualifications, won three victories in Monterrey.

In the 2020 season, Buzkova won six out of eleven matches.

Forecast

On account of Anna Karolína Schmiedlová in Monterey for three winning matches. And in the first round outplayed a difficult opponent in the person of Venus Williams. Buzkova does not demonstrate a stable game in the current season. We believe that the chances of tennis players to win are at least equal. Given the exposed coefficients, we offer an underdog forecast.

Our forecast is Shmidlova’s victory for a coefficient of 2.10 in Betsiti BC.