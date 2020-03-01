WTA Monterrey: Anna Shmiedlova vs Varvara Flink, live stream, preview, prediction

Anna Shmiedlova vs Varvara Flink. Forecast for the match WTA Monterrey (March 1, 2020)

In the second-round match of the tennis tournament in Monterrey on March 1, Anna Shmidlova and Varvara Flink will play among themselves. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Anna Shmiedlova

The talented Anna Karolina Shmidlova really could not reach her potential. The tennis player was in the top 30 of the WTA rating. Now it takes only 200th place.

This season, Shmidlova won only four victories in eight matches. It is worth noting that in each of the fights without a fight, Anna does not leave the court. So, in the matches for the national team of Slovakia in the Federation Cup proved to be excellent, having won against Heather Watson (6-2, 6-3) and Dart (7-5, 6-3).

Last week in Acapulco started right away from the first round. Two sets played on equal terms with Potapova, but failed in the decisive game (6-4, 5-7, 1-6). In Monterrey, she started with the qualification, without any problems she passed the difficult rival Cabrera (6-3, 6-2).

Varvara Flink

This season, Russian tennis player Varvara Flink plays a lot. I managed to hold six tournaments in two months. However, before the start of the qualification Monterrey won only two victories.

In the first qualifying match, Varvara had a frankly weak rival, Contreras Goses. Victory 6-0, 6-2 should not be too misleading. In general, Flink does not shine throughout the season.

Statistics

Between themselves Flink and Shmidlov did not play.

In the 2020 season, Flink won three out of nine matches.

Shmidlova this season in eight fights won four victories.

Forecast

For the 2020 season, Flink does not show any significant results. Shmidlova in its potential and experience in performing at WTA tournaments is significantly superior to Varvara. Last week, a Slovak tennis player was close to entering the second round in Acapulco. Now we expect that Shmidlova will be able to confirm the status of a favorite of bookmakers.

Our forecast is Shmidlova’s victory for a coefficient of 1.64 in BC Marathon.