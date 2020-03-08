WTA Monterrey: Elina Svitolina v Marie Bouzkova live streaming free

Elina Svitolina v Marie Bouzkova. Forecast for the WTA Monterrey match (March 9, 2020)

In the final match of the tennis tournament in Monterrey on March 9, Svitolina and Buzkova will fight for the title. We offer a forecast for the winner of the tournament.

Elina Svitolina

In the 2019 season, Elina Svitolina was able to reach the final only at the Final tournament, where she lost to Barty (4-6, 3-6). Elina’s last title on the tour was at the end of 2018 at the Final Tournament. For the first time in a long time, a Ukrainian tennis player was able to reach the final of the WTA tournament.

On the way to the final in Monterrey, Svitolina overcame the resistance of her rivals without a single set. The greatest difficulties for the tennis player created a young Fernandez in the quarterfinals (6-4, 7-5). In the semifinal match against Rus, the seventh racket of the world lost only one game (6-0, 6-1). Elina clearly played out during the tournament, she felt confident in herself and in her abilities.

Marie Bouzkova

Prospective Czech representative Marie Buzkova does not have the titles of WTA tournaments on her account. Last season, just in Mexico, at a tournament in Guadalajara, Marie was close to a trophy, but in the decisive match she defeated Kudermetova (2-6, 0-6).

Like Svitolina, the Czech tennis player went through the tournament bracket in Monterey without given sets. In the semifinal duel with Contoy, she played the role of Buder’s underdog, but managed to cope with a difficult rival in two sets (6-3, 6-4).

In its technical arsenal and skills, Buzkova’s game is able to serve well with the first ball, keep the back line securely. The Czech tennis player has no serious trump cards in the game plan before Elina.

Statistics

Tennis players played among themselves once, during the match, Svitolina starred.

Buzkova does not have a single WTA tournament title.

Svitolina won WTA tournaments 12 times in her career.

Forecast

In good tone, the tennis players approached the tournament finale in Monterrey. Much will be decided in the match in terms of psychology and the willingness of tennis players to show their best game in a decisive match.

Experience often comes to the fore in such matches. Svitolina has a serious advantage, given the previous 12 trophies in his career. In the line of bookmakers, Ukrainian tennis player is playing as a favorite. We expect that Elina will confirm this status.

Our forecast is the victory of Svitolina with the handicap (-2.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.65 in BC Marathon .