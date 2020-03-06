WTA Monterrey: Elina Svitolina vs Leylah Fernandez live streaming free

In the quarterfinal of the tournament in Monterrey on March 7, Elina Svitolina is expected to play against Leyla Fernandez. The representative of Canada for the second consecutive tournament successfully plays in Mexico. We offer a forecast for the match.

Elina Svitolina

For the third time this season, Elina Svitolina was able to win two matches in one tournament. Before Monterrey, the Ukrainian tennis player achieved such a result in Australian Open and in competitions in Hua Hin. True, Elina did not win more than two matches in tournaments in 2020.

The tournament bracket on the way to the quarterfinals in Monterrey was not the most difficult for Elina. Danka Kovinich and Olga Govortsova do not currently demonstrate a game at the top 100 level. Ukrainian coped with them without given sets.

Leylah Fernandez

In our predictions for the matches of the Mexican tournaments, we noted the talented Canadian tennis player Leyla Fernandez . The 17-year-old Leila did not stop after the final last week in Acapulco.

In Monterrey, Fernandez won two matches, beating first Vogele (7-6, 6-2), and then Stevens (6-7, 6-3, 6-3). The recession of the young tennis player did not follow. Before the game with Elina there was an extra day of rest.

Statistics

Before the match in Monterrey, tennis players did not play among themselves.

Svitolina in Monterrey did not give a single set.

Fernandez held eleven matches in February and March, in which she won nine victories.

Forecast

The young Canadian tennis player Leyla Fernandez is now at the peak of her form, playing in an aggressive manner, powerfully delivers and attacks at the first opportunity. Undoubtedly, Elina’s technical arsenal and experience allow her to have an advantage. However, how motivated is the Ukrainian tennis player? In Hua Hin, there was a similar situation when, after two confident victories, Elina lost to Khibino and went to prepare for the start in Dubai. Now comes the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.

Our forecast is the victory of Fernandez with the handicap (+5) of games for a coefficient of 1.52 in BC Betting.