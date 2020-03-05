WTA Monterrey: Lauren Davis vs Arantxa Rus live stream

Lauren Davis vs Arantxa Rus. Forecast for the WTA Monterrey match (March 6, 2020)

In one of the matches of the second round of the tournament in the Mexican Monterrey on March 6, Lauren Davis and Arancha Rus will play among themselves. What will be the expert’s forecast for the match?

Lauren Davis

In the 2020 season, the 61st racket of the world Lauren Davis was able to win two matches in the tournament bracket in only one tournament in Hobart. In Mexico, holds the second gaming week. At the competitions in Acapulco, McHale lost in the first match (2-6, 6-1, 4-6).

In Monterrey, Davis started with a crushing victory over Podorsk (6-0, 6-3). The rival was not quite ready for the fight, hesitantly served the first ball. Loren, as they say, fell into her element, when it was possible to take the feed without any problems, work out quietly on the back line, not risk it.

Arantxa Rus

Arancha Rus holds a large number of matches and tournaments this season. The tennis player did not have significant success at the WTA tournament level. However, the ITF marked the exit to the final.

Last week, in Acapulco Rus lost in the first round of Khibino (3-6, 1-6). In Monterrey, the representative of the Netherlands in the opening match at the removal of the rival passed Flink. This was the first victory of the season in the main draw of the WTA tournament for Rus.

Statistics

Tennis players will play among themselves for the first time.

In 17 matches played in 2020, Rus won ten victories.

Davis won five out of nine fights in 2020.

Forecast

Lauren Davis has an advantage over Rus in his technical arsenal, the ability to play reliably on the back line. However, the representative of the Netherlands is able to stay in the game on her serve and not lose much. Both tennis players are not stable, so you can expect a crushing victory from any of them.

In the line of bookmakers, Davis receives a pronounced status of a favorite. We do not think that such a serious gap in the classroom between tennis players.

Our forecast is the victory of Rus with handicap (+5) games for a coefficient of 1.55 in BC League of Betting.