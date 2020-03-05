WTA Monterrey: Tatjana Maria v Johanna Conta live streaming free

In the current season, Comte only in Monterrey won her first victory. On March 6, Johanna will play the second match of the tournament against Tatyana Maria. We offer a forecast for a tennis match.

Tatjana Maria

The performances of Tatyana Maria in the 2020 season do not differ in stability. An experienced German tennis player alternates successful matches with frankly unsuccessful ones. Last week, in Acapulco, Maria, after an unexpected victory over Buzkova (6-4, 1-6, 6-2) in the second round, could not oppose Potapova (3-6. 3-6).

In Monterrey, in the opening match, Maria outplayed Watson in a protracted match (7-6, 3-6, 7-5). Both tennis players hesitantly worked on their pitch, having completed 12 breaks for two. Will it be just as easy to make breaks in the game with Conta?

Johanna Conta

Only at the current tournament in Monterrey, the 16th racket of the world, Johanna Conta won her first victory of the season. Prior to this, in three tournaments in 2020, the representative of the United Kingdom invariably lost in the opening matches.

Conta’s rival in the first round was the Kleisters. The key to success of Johanna was a reliable game on her pitch (6-3, 7-5). Not a single break point was experienced Belgian tennis player. Excellent Conta served the first ball: with 83% of the shot she took 80% of the points. Perhaps such a victory over the legendary tennis player will allow Johanna to gain self-confidence.

Statistics

Maria and Comte did not play among themselves.

In the first round match, Comte never gave up her pitch.

Maria for three sets against Watson six times gave her feed.

Forecast

After starting failures, Johanna Conta did not take part in tournaments in Dubai and Doha. The first game in Monterrey showed us that such a pause clearly benefited. We expect that he will be able to continue to successfully play in Mexico, Johanna. The rival in the second round is not stable in the game on his pitch, which is able to take advantage of Comte .

