WTA Monterrey: Victoria Azarenka v Tamara Zidanšek Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

At the Monterrey tournament on March 3, Azarenka will enter the court for the first time after a long break. The rival of the Belarusian tennis player will be Tamara Zidanshek. We offer a forecast for the winner of the match.

Victoria Azarenka

Only in March 2020 will Victoria Victoria Azarenka hold her first match . Since September 2019, the Belarusian tennis player has not performed on the tour. There were lawsuits with a former boyfriend, an injury.

It is no coincidence that Azarenka chose the current moment of the season to return to the tour. Throughout her career, Vika successfully played in spring hard tournaments in North America. So, in 2018 she already had the experience of successfully returning from Indian Wells in the spring. Then in the first match Victoria defeated Watson (6-4, 6-2), and in the next tournament in Miami reached the semifinals.

In Monterrey, Azarenka reached the finals last year. A year later, she returned and will try to start with a victory.

Tamara Zidanšek

The representative of Slovenia Tamara Zidanshek for the current season was not remembered for something unexpected. Before the tournament last week in Acapulco, I have not won more than one match anywhere in the tournament bracket.

In Acapulco, Zidanshek went through the tournament bracket Kalinskaya (6-3, 6-4) and Juvan (6-2, 6-2). At the same time, in the quarter-finals she lost to the far-not-rated local tennis player Sarasua (2-6, 6-3, 2-6).

Statistics

Azarenka and Zidanšek did not play among themselves before the match in Monterrey.

Azarenka will hold his first match in 2020.

Zidanšek won four out of eleven matches in 2020.

Forecast

On the side of Zidanshek in the upcoming match, the presence of gaming practice. Perhaps, there is nothing more in the reserve of the Slovenian tennis player. Azarenka was preparing for her next return to the tour. Undoubtedly, there will be enough errors in the game of Wiki, but the tennis player is experienced and able to find her game and play tactically competently during the match.

Odds are set with a clear expectation of sensation in the upcoming match. In our forecast for the match, we suggest starting from the experience of the Belarusian tennis player and her ability to quickly find her game after long breaks.

Our forecast is the victory of Azarenka for a coefficient of 1.55 in BC Fonbet.