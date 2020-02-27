Xbox Series X: new features revealed !

Share on Facebook

Microsoft is showing more and more explicit about the Xbox Series X. As a result, new features are to be announced.

While the new generation of consoles will not arrive before the end of the year, the battle has already begun. The new features of the Xbox Series X have been revealed. MCE TV tells you more !

For the players, the waiting is unbearable. He must believe that the various announcements have not been as grow their impatience. But, when is the new generation of consoles will be the day ? He will still have to be patient. As well, the Xbox Series X will be available to purchase at the end of the year only. However, we know a little bit more about the machine.

Between Microsoft and Sony, the battle has already begun. However, the strategies of these two giants are quite different. Thus, the japanese firm has decided to stay very quiet about its future product. For the moment, we only know so much. Nevertheless, many rumors and a mountain of documents that circulate on the web. How to identify the real from the fake ? It is impossible. What to do to lose the head of the fans.

Microsoft reveals new features on the Xbox Serie X

For the moment, we know several things. The Xbox Series X will thus be 12 Teraflops, but above all, it will be backwards compatible. A very good news for the players. In a podcast to be relayed by The Verge, the public has been able to learn a bit more about the machine. Thus, it will be possible to take a part even if a download is started between time. Not bad !

This is obviously not everything. A “ray tracing audio ” may very well make its appearance on the Xbox Series X. If this technology is still quite blur, it still seems crazy ! Now, there is more to do than wait. The next information should very soon make their appearance.