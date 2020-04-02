Xbox Series X: Phil Spencer has no fear of competition of the PS5 !

Share on Facebook

To Phil Spencer, there’s no doubt. The Xbox Series X has absolutely nothing to fear from its competitor direct, the famous PS5.

To the delight of players, the new generation of consoles will, this year, its entry on the market. Confident, Phil Spencer says that the Xbox Series X is better than the PS5. MCE TV tells you more !

Between Sony and Microsoft, the battle has already begun. Which of the PS5, or Xbox Series X, will appeal to the greatest number ? The mystery remains whole.

If their consoles are not available yet for purchase, they are all the same already a lot to talk about.

It must be said that everything opposes, up to the marketing strategies put in place.

While the japanese giant says very little about its product, Microsoft prefers to play the card of transparency.

Of the design with technical performance, the players already know a lot of the Xbox Series X.

For its competitor, the rumors are many more than the official announcements.

Xbox Series X or PS5 ? Phil Spencer is confident !

To the delight of players, Sony has finally unveiled the technical specifications of the PS5 !

Present at the conference, the leader of Xbox Game Studio has shown very confident.

During an interview with IGN, he has therefore stated that the Xbox Series X had nothing to envy to its rival japan.

“When we saw the public presentation, I felt even better about the choices that we have been able to do on our platform “.

“I was expecting to find myself in this state. The hardware team that created the Xbox One X… I have a great deal of confidence in it” .

“If I give them the time and the target to achieve, I think simply in their ability to create.” For him, the record is clear, the Xbox is so much better than the PS5.