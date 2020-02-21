Xiaomi is developing a unique SIM-card

Chinese tech giant is developing a SIM card 5G that is able to perform functions such as networking and storage features

As soon as the industry moves towards 5G networks, more high-speed bandwidth will also open opportunities for large downloads. Now, you can easily stream 4K movies or even download them, but the cost of memory on the smartphone may eventually be much higher. Currently, smartphones rarely use the slots for additional memory but Xiaomi may soon change this situation, reports the edition “Comments”.

According to the patent, the Chinese tech giant is developing a SIM card 5G that is able to perform functions such as networking and storage features. It is noteworthy that this technology is not an entirely new concept and was first introduced in 2019 another company. However, it seems that Xiaomi is also interested in this technology and plans to develop its own variation.

A new patent from the popular smartphone manufacturer describes the memory map, which also serves as a SIM card. Thus, it also makes it very similar to “super” SIM card which was first introduced by the company If in the past year. To ensure both functions, technology is equipped with a memory card on one side and components on the SIM card otherwise.

The consequences of this technology could be huge in the smartphone industry. While some OEMs offer more memory in their slots with two hybrid SIM flagship smartphones more high-class usually missing this feature, but provide a larger internal memory. The new technology could be a more sensible way of the future justify the need for more storage on any device. In addition, it would also allow a more easy migration of data to the user when you switch smartphones.