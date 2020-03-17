Xiaomi smartphone exploded in the pocket of the owner

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note Pro 7 caught fire in the pocket of the owner from India and exploded. The company explained the ignition device physical damage to the gadget, reports TechRadar.

The explosion of the device became known on March 14. The owner Vikash Kumar from India said that he went to work, when I felt a burning sensation in the area of the pocket, in which lay the device. The man pulled the Xiaomi Redmi Note Pro 7, which is found burning, and threw it into the bag. According to Kumar, after a few seconds there was cotton. As a result of explosion the owner was not injured, but the phone and the bag was badly damaged.

The man went to Xiaomi service center, where he spoke that owned the camera since December and at the time of the incident the phone was charged to approximately 90 percent. According to the victim, representatives of the company accused him of breakage. Kumar told to media that the replacement device cost him about half the cost of the device.

Responding to criticism on social media, Xiaomi has been noticed and resolved the conflict with the owner of the device. The company explained that fire occurred due to physical damage to the battery. “We care deeply about our users and provide all necessary assistance”, — reads the statement of the brand.

Xiaomi Redmi Note Pro 7 was introduced in March 2019. The unit is highly Autonomous and has a battery capacity of 4000 milliampere-hours. March 12, 2020 the company has released the Redmi Note smartphone 9 Pro, which received a record in the line of battery capacity 5020 milliampere-hours.