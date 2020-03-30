Yarmolenko is disappointed with UEFA’s decision to transfer Euros to 2021

Midfielder London “West ham” and the national team of Ukraine Andriy Yarmolenko disappointed by the decision of the Union of European football associations (UEFA) on the transfer of the championship of Europe in 2021. It is reported Sports.ru with reference to the TV show “Big football”.

According to him, all the players accepted the decision with understanding, as all are aware of the importance of maintaining people’s health.

Also Yarmolenko said that for him the transfer of Euro 2020 is positive, as it has the ability to recover from injury and are more likely to be in the final application of their country.