Yastremsky has confidently advanced to the second round of the tournament in Qatar (video)

In the capital of Qatar, Doha kicked off the prestigious tennis tournament with a prize Fund almost three million dollars.

Ukrainian tennis player held matches of a starting round with varying degrees of success. Dayana Yastremsky, which in the updated WTA ranking rose from 26th to 25th place in two sets dealt with the Belgian Kirsten Flipkens (78) — 6:2, 6:4.

And here the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina from Odessa, which, on the contrary, lost one position in the list of the best tennis players in the world and dropped from 6-th to 7-th line, in two sets has conceded to American Amanda Anisimova (29th) — 3:6, 3:6.

For Elina this defeat was the third in a row — she previously lost to the Japanese Nao hibino in Hua hin (4:6, 2:6) and American Jennifer Brady in Dubai (2:6, 1:6).

In the second round Yastremsky, earned 17 $ 800, will meet with the fifth racket of the world American Sofia Kenin, who won the recent Australian Open. But for Svitolina tournament ended at rate 9 100 the prize in U.S. currency.

