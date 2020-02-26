Yastremsky lost in Doha, the former first racket of the world

Wednesday, February 26, the second racket of Ukraine (25th in the world ranking) Diane Yastremsky, before sensationally won the Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of the USA, failed to reach the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament in Doha (Qatar) with a prize Fund of 3.2 million dollars.

In the match of the third circle 19-the summer inhabitant of Odessa who in career of more than 1.8 million dollars lost in two sets the former first racket of the world, finalist of the Australian Open in 2020, the Spaniard Garbine the State (16-I) — 2:6, 4:6.

By the way, shared by a confrontation between Ukrainian women and the Spanish flu was 2:2. Before the match in Doha Yastremsky in 2018, won the State tournament in Monaco (6:2, 6:3) and in 2019 — on competitions in Huahine (7:6, 6:1). In turn, a native of Venezuela last year beat Diana at the start of the tournament in Dubai (4:6, 6:3, 6:3).

Note that in Doha Yastremsky has earned 34 $ 500.

Photo By Jimmie48

