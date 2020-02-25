Yastremsky outplayed in Doha, the Australian Open champion 2020: a video of the match

Ястремская сенсационно обыграла в Дохе чемпионку Australian Open-2020: видеообзор матча

On Tuesday, February 25, the second racket of Ukraine (25th in the world) Dianne Yastremsky created a sensation at the prestigious tennis tournament in Doha (Qatar) with a prize Fund of 3.2 million dollars.

In the second round of the 19-the summer inhabitant of Odessa knocked out of the tournament and current Australian Open champion, fifth racket of the world 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin. Yastremsky has confidently won the native of Moscow the first party — 6:3, on the nature of the completed case in the second — 7:6 (4).

Note that earlier rivals have met twice, and both times last year. At the tournament in Toronto defeated Kenin — 6:2, 6:2 and at Wimbledon Yastremsky— 7:5, 4:6, 6:3.

Success in the second round of the tournament has allowed Diane to earn 34 $ 500. In the match of the third round Yastremsky will play with the strongest in the confrontation between the Spanish Garbinie Mugurusi (11-I) and Islay Tomljanovic from Australia (54th).

