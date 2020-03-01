Yesterday in Moscow it was possible to admire the Ukrainian flag

Saturday, 29 February, in Moscow during a March to mark the fifth anniversary of the murder of politician and enemy of the Putin regime, Boris Nemtsov, who became one of the mass rallies that were held across Russia in memory of opposition, the participants came with a flag of Ukraine.

Relevant photos posted on his Facebook page Elena Fanailova.

During the action the activists chanted: “Impeachment, lustration, decommunization”, “No to dictatorship, no to censorship”, “NTV shame”, “Roskomnadzor shame!”

On one of the photos do clearly see the Ukrainian flag.