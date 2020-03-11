Yield Positive break up: the most vivid clips of “Time and Glass” (video)

Soloists of “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva and Positive officially announced the closure of the group that was a complete surprise and a big disappointment for their fans. Finally, the students presented the video for “Forever never”, showing archival footage from the beginning of the project until today.

After ten years of a successful career “Time and Glass” cease to exist.

We offer you to recall the most vivid music videos.

As previously told Nadia and Positive, at the beginning of their career they long could not break through to find the right material. After the first song “if only” in 2010 they could not create a bright hit, which would have delighted the audience. For then the married couple Irina Gorovoy, Alexey Potapenko “Time and Glass” became the first joint production project. They did not hide their disappointment, and even thought to close unprofitable project. Everything changed after the release of the song “Name 505” and the video became viral. By the end of 2015, “Name 505” became the most popular clip on YouTube in Ukraine. Now, the clip has collected over 232 million views.

Then the hits rained down one after the other. In 2016 is “Neverepeat”.

“On style” (2016)

“Troll” (2017)

“Dim” (2019)

“Sucker” (2019)

“Forever never” (2020)

However, Nadia and Positive decided to put an end to joint work and to develop solo. The band will give a farewell concert in the fall.

What exactly will be engaged and when will present solo projects, artists are not yet recognized. Positive writes songs, is also a member of the group MOZGI. Nadia releases her clothing line, and tries himself as a songwriter.

Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the producer Irina Gorovaya emotionally spoke about the breakup of the group.

