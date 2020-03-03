Yorkshire Terrier attacked the robbers to protect his owner

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Йоркширский терьер напал на грабителей, чтобы защитить свою хозяйку

Dog breed Yorkshire Terrier he defended his dog from the two robbers. This writes WGCL-TV.

The incident occurred in the American city of South Fulton. There to a private house got two criminals with guns. At that time it was a relative of the owner of the house and a dog named Starla.

The girl received a notice from security that the house someone got. And after some time the thieves broke down the door to the house, but they immediately attacked the dog. The man was shot twice in the animal, but the dog continued to bark and to disturb them.

Due to this, the girl managed to escape. Thus, according to her, the robbers wanted to shoot her but was prevented by a dog. After that, the men ran away, and the girl went back for the dog and took him to the vet.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article