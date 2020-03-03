Yorkshire Terrier attacked the robbers to protect his owner

Dog breed Yorkshire Terrier he defended his dog from the two robbers. This writes WGCL-TV.

The incident occurred in the American city of South Fulton. There to a private house got two criminals with guns. At that time it was a relative of the owner of the house and a dog named Starla.

The girl received a notice from security that the house someone got. And after some time the thieves broke down the door to the house, but they immediately attacked the dog. The man was shot twice in the animal, but the dog continued to bark and to disturb them.

Due to this, the girl managed to escape. Thus, according to her, the robbers wanted to shoot her but was prevented by a dog. After that, the men ran away, and the girl went back for the dog and took him to the vet.