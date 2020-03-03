“You can always come back”: Queen Elizabeth had a four-hour talks with Prince…

British Queen Elizabeth had a four-hour talks with her grandson Prince Harry, who along with his wife Meghan Markle on March 31 completely abdicate the Royal prerogative and will continue to live in Canada.

Meet 93-year-old Elizabeth II and 35-year-old Harry was held at Windsor castle on Sunday 1 March. Harry upon his arrival from Canada stayed in Frogmore cottage, which is located on the grounds of the castle. So on a visit to Her Majesty, he went on foot. According to the newspaper the Sun, grandma and grandson all had dinner together and discussed some issues.

The Queen, wishing to establish relations with the “deserters” the grandson told him that at any moment he might change his mind — its love in the family, and his return will be welcome. She also said that he would often see his grandson Archie. under the care of a babysitter and her friend Jessica Mulroney.

At the same time, the Queen was given to understand that the return of Harry and his wife in the family is possible only under the condition that they will not cash in on his Royal status. That’s why she forbade them to use the word royal (“Royal”) in the name of their Fund.

The last official event at which Harry and Megan will appear in public together with other members of the Royal family will be a service in Westminster Abbey, which will take place on 9 March.

Meanwhile, still hangs in the air the question of funding of security guard Harry, Megan and Archie. . Attached to them now officers will be withdrawn from 1 April this year. Meanwhile, according to polls, more than 90% of Britons are opposed to the security of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was provided for the light of the British taxpayer. And demand that they pay for it themselves.

See also: emerald-green: Kate Middleton and Prince William first came to Ireland.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter