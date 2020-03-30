You can contact the “hotline” of the Ministry of health if the hospital refuse to test for Covid-19 – Lyashko

Deputy Minister of health and chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko during a briefing told what to do to citizens who refuse to test for coronavirus Covid-19 in the hospital, according to BAGNET, referring to the media.

“We have received reports from the public that they refused to conduct tests. I want to appeal to all physicians and citizens who have grounds for testing, on our website and the websites of the state administration have hot lines, on each failure in testing, please report to the hot line,” – said Lyashko.

He noted that all such appeals will be considered at the regional and national levels, because it is necessary to provide testing for those who fall under the algorithm.

“On my order as Chairman on liquidation of consequences of emergency situations was instructed to create mobile teams in each region, each area. Mobile teams have been created in order to collect samples for testing in the Virology laboratory using polymerase chain reaction,” – said the chief sanvrach.

Lyashko said that now are 567 such teams. They will go to the place of dislocation of the patient, to take samples and transfer them to the Virology laboratory.