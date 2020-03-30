“You know, something to lift everyone’s spirits”: Igor Kondratyuk made an unexpected statement

Due to the introduction in Ukraine of quarantine well-known producer, television presenter and judge of the show “X-factor” Igor Kondratyuk agreed to resume the project “Karaoke on the couch.” This Igor reported on the personal page in a social network, offering all those wishing to demonstrate their vocal talent. Of course, online.

April 1, kicks off his project “Karaoke on the sofa”, which will last until the end of quarantine. Video length per minute can send everyone who has a singing voice. The only condition to sit while writing on the couch. To evaluate the works and determine the winner will be able to attend. The one who gets the largest number of votes, will receive a prize from Igor Kondratyuk.

In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Igor Vasilyevich told us how was born the name of the project, what he does during the quarantine and why did you decide to disassemble your library.

— I know that now my friends mostly sitting in smartphones, but the good news is there will not meet often, — said Igor. — Most of today writing about what happens when government (and the devils), and reports the number of cases of coronavirus. News from the world of show business is gone.

– So nothing happens!

— Well, Yes. Although, I think musicians now just work — sit in the studios and record new songs. So I predict that artists will be released from quarantine with a very cool lyrical hits.

— I think the lyric?

— Exactly! Just now such a situation, when everyone is focused on some philosophical worldview. In General, while show business in our country, no, let’s do what is called in the field. Not gathering in groups and concerts. I decided to start to raise themselves and others mood — you know how to do it. So was born “Karaoke on the couch.”

— Have you already had a program with the same name!

— Yes, she came once at the beginning of 2001. It was just on the wave of the insane popularity of the TV show “Karaoke on the Maidan”. The issue of “Karaoke on the couch” was released in the Christmas holidays and was a great success. Remember, on a bright orange couch in the Studio we then sat and showed their vocal talents Bogdan Benyuk, Ruslana Pysanka, Elena Vitrichenko. It was a game that the people on the phone vote for the performer they liked best. There was a huge number of calls, and eventually won Ruslana Pysanka. And only later among those who voted for the winner in the “Karaoke on the Maidan” we raffled off a prize — the sofa on which sat our guests. The winner was the viewer of Ivano-Frankivsk region, where we sent our orange sofa.

— So you decided to repeat history?

Yeah, just now online. Your video to participate need to send in Instagram. There is only one limitation: the response should not be longer than a minute. It is clear that there is already some complaints about the quality of sound and picture can not be. I understand that one minute is quite difficult to sing bright fragment of all appreciated because, as a rule, the song lasts two and a half minutes. In General, the contest, I did not have so trivial. So do not think that will be a huge number of applications. But several thousand will be able to find a good pastime for the duration of the quarantine.

— How long will the contest?

— While I’m doing this story until the end of the quarantine, but if she goes, what is called “mass” that will continue. Why not? By and large it does not cost anything to produce. By the way, there will be a prize for the performer who gets the most number of likes player well-known brand. I will give it personally to the participant at the end of the quarantine or send by mail.

I already have the application?

Actually, I thought the next day after my announcement of the competition will start to send applications. But nothing like this! It was not an easy task. I think it may take a little time to singers “swung”, and then the fun begins.

— What do you do for quarantine?

For me, the main “burning time” — the books and TV series. But it seems to me that all existing a decent series I’ve watched. And, by and large, the book to me — more interesting and fun. Decided to inventory my library — I have about fifteen hundred copies. All conscious life thought that books are our greatest asset. The children laughed at me: they are all necessary literature is gadgets and is expected to be in minutes. In short, I will bring order. We live out of town, so basically we never go anywhere. A couple of times went shopping in the pharmacy, observing all the rules. In good weather I like to walk the dog in the woods. As for some minor household chores, I have them all remade. Want to take online courses on a subject related to Economics.

A lot of people are cooking…

— Here’s what to cook and I didn’t. For this to happen, there must come, probably a time of nuclear war. However, now it’s probably never going to happen. Humanity realized what terrible danger might threaten biological weapons.

We will remind that in February, Igor Kondratyuk spoke about the National selection for “Eurovision 2020”, calling it a festival for lovers of contemporary music. Later, “Eurovision” was canceled because of a pandemic coronavirus.

