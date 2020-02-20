“You know Tsekalo”: ex-husband of Lolita Milavskaya spoke out about the controversial divorce

The ex-husband of Lolita Milavskaya Dmitry Ivanov, which the singer has blamed her perch on dangerous preparations, issued a sharp statement about the scandalous details of divorce. Coach squash spoke about the situation on his page on Instagarm.

“For the first time in four months, and exactly for this period of artificially stretched, or rather, turned into a farce conventional divorce process, I have no more strength to fight windmills, and there is no need. I’ve been doing, and Alphonse, and deer, and a polygamist. Now I begin to understand why Alexander Tsekalo did not give any interviews — he wanted as soon as possible to forget about marriage with Lolita and everything connected with it. In my case, everything good that happened during these 10 years, crossed that awful finale: this marriage is probably the worst thing that happened to me”, — wrote Ivanov.

He also appealed to the Lolita lawyer Sergei Gorino, who is accused PR for the artist. Dmitry categorically denies that the alleged perch lolita on dangerous dietary Supplements. He writes that the singer “took drugs, was in a psychiatric clinic and continues to drink, smoke, eat wrong”. He warns that this lifestyle detrimental effect on health, and actions on the reputation.

“James, calm down! It is clear that it is difficult to refuse such easy money, finding such a “sweet” client. Dangerous Dietary Supplements? Are you serious? For a person who took drugs, was in a psychiatric hospital, continues to drink/smoke/wrong to eat and, most importantly, work on wear and tear on the 6th top ten? But the “star” status is untouchable… God is the judge”, — Ivanov writes.

We will remind, the scandal around the divorce Milavskaya with fifth husband erupted after it was revealed his correspondence with his mistress. Lolita called her husband a traitor and gigolo and start loud divorce. She intends to admit the marriage was a sham. Supposedly this step Dmitry went for the citizenship of Israel.

