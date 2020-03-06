“You know, what happened to me”: the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time spoke about the transferred…

The mother of the famous football player, five-time winner of the “Golden ball” Cristiano Ronaldo, who suffered a stroke on March 3, on his native island of Madeira, for the first time commented on the incident.

65-year-old Dolores Aveiro, to which from Italy immediately flew son, talked about rehabilitation after a brain hemorrhage and thanked everyone for their support.

“My dear, writing this message to tell everyone that I’m doing (already complain that many hours lying in bed). I know I’m good. After a few days, God willing, I’ll be in my normal state. Everyone was scared, but now I’m awake and understand what happened to me. I was very fortunate, I thank the medical team and professionals who have been with me from the first hours.

Thank you for the continued messages of encouragement (I didn’t read them, but my daughter Kate keeps me informed of all that happens there). Thanks for all the prayers and positive energy from all sides.

My dear children, grandchildren, brothers and friends, Dolores will be back soon. Thank you all!”, — the woman wrote in her account in Instagram.

Photo Instagram



