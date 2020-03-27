You: Mark Blum, the interpreter of Mr. Mooney died of covid-19 !

Share on Facebook

The entire team of the series “You” is in mourning. Mark Blum who was camping the role of Mr.Mooney in the show has died of the coronavirus.

Therefore, it is a sad news for the fans of the series You. Mark Blum who gave the reply to Penn Badgley in the show is death the result of the Covid-19. MCE TV explain to you.

To this day, the medical profession and researchers around the world engaged a war without thank you to covid-19. To combat the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, containment is key.

Many stars are mobilized to deal with the crisis. As was the case of Kylie Jenner, who has made a gift of $ 1 million for hospitals.

The rapper Sneazzy and Agathe Auproux have launched a prize pool leetchi to help the nursing staff. And Taylor Swift has also made many donations to various charities.

As for Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin, they offer meals to those who want it. But lately, the fans of the series You have had the broken heart.

In fact, Mark Blum, aged 69 years has made his last breath of the suites of the Covid-19. On the web, internet users and the team of filming of the series You are in for a shock.

You: Mark Blum, the interpreter of Mr. Mooney died of the coronavirus !

As a reminder, Mark Blum had camped in the role of Mr. Mooney in ” You “. This is the theatre company of new york-based Playwright Horizons, which has formalized the death of the actor.

“With love and a heavy heart, Plauwrights Horizons is a tribute to Mark Blum, a long-time friend and an accomplished artist who passed away this week “, can we read on the Canvas. But also : ” Thank you Mark for all that you have brought to our theater, as well as to the other and to audiences around the world “.

And to conclude : ” we’ll miss You “. Known in the world of the 7th art, Mark Blum has seen his fame explode through his acting in ” Crocodile Dundee “.

But not only that. His character in the series ” You ” has also marked the spirits.

Very appreciated in the middle of the showbiz, many stars have welcomed the memory of the actor on the Canvas. Like Madonna, Cynthia Nixon , or even Rosanna Arquette.