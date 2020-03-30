“You must pay yourself”: trump refused to provide protection for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The American President of the United States Donald trump announced on Twitter that the United States will not pay for the safety of the British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who, as it became known, moved to permanent residence in Los Angeles.”I am a great friend and admirer of Queen Elizabeth II and the UK. It was reported that Harry and Megan who had left the Kingdom, will always live in Canada. Now they left Canada and moved to the United States. However, the United States will not pay for security. They have to pay,” wrote trump.

Between Washington and London, there is a Treaty, according to which in the territory of the United States to diplomats and senior members of the Royal family protection. However 31 Mar Harry and Megan finally resigned and would no longer represent the British crown. So to protect them there is no obligation.

After the Declaration of the trump press Secretary Megan and Harry said that will not ask the us government to provide them security. And that the costs for security will be financed from private sources.

stated that “at the hands of trump’s blood” — because of his approach to the problems of climate change and the promotion of the coal industry in the United States. And expressed the view that the world is run by “very sick people”.

